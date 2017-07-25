Gering clinches berth to State, now plays Alliance for Area title

It took extra innings at Oregon Trail Park on Monday night but in the end it was Gering Platte Valley Companies besting Chadron 4-3 in the Class B Area 7 Tournament.

That sets up a Tuesday night championship game (or games) against Alliance.

Both teams, though, have already qualified for the Class B State Tournament. Alliance gets an automatic berth to state as the tournament hosts while Gering is automatically in as the top finisher in the Area Tournament outside of Alliance.

Monday night’s win over Chadron goes down as a classic.

Gering’s Brayden Tarr opened the scoring as he plated Dylan Radzymski with a RBI single in the bottom of the second inning.

In the bottom of the third it was Radzymski coming up in a clutch spot, delivering a two out, two run double as Mike Gutherless and Quentin Janacek scored to make it 3-0 Platte Valley Companies.

Chadron, the tournaments top seed, would not go quietly. They rallied for three runs of their own to tie the game up in the top of fifth.

Gering starting pitcher Austin Abbott worked six innings and took a no decision. Abbott struck out four and allowed three earned runs allowing six hits.

Dalton Scott provided tremendous work out of the Gering bullpen. Pitching in relief for the third straight game in the tournament, Scott tossed three innings of one hit ball, walking two and striking out three.

The score stayed 3-3 into the bottom of the ninth inning when Gering was finally able to breakthrough and get the win as Gutherless delivered a game winning, walk off, RBI single scoring Janacek.

Scott picked up the win on the mound for Gering.

Chadron’s Coy Bila was outstanding on the mound for Chadron. He went the distance, throwing 8 1/3 innings allowing seven hits, 4 runs (three earned), and striking out nine. He did walk 5 batters.

Tonight’s championship game between Gering and Alliance will start at 5:30. KNEB has coverage with Jeff Kelley starting at 5:15 on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com. If Gering wins the opener they win the tournament. If Alliance wins they’ll play a second game to determine the champion.