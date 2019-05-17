Gering earns two medals at Girls State Tennis Championships

The Gering girls tennis team picked up two medals on Friday at the State Championships in Lincoln.

At No. 2 singles it was Bobbie Claflin with a third place finish. Claflin lost her semifinal match this morning in straight sets to the #2 seed from Lexington but was able to bounce back and pick up a straight sets win, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4), over Omaha Duchesne Academy in the third place match.

Claflin finished her state tournament with a 4-1 record.

Zoee Smith, Gering’s No. 1 singles players, finished her tournament with a record of 4-1 and captured fifth place.

After a 2-1 day yesterday, Smith won two consolation round matches today; knocking off Crete 8-4 and then Holdrege 8-4.

Also today it was the Alliance No. 2 doubles team of Diana Acosta and Taylor Manion finishing in 8th place. Yesterday that duo went 2-1 and today they dropped back to back consolation matches.

