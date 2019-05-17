class="post-template-default single single-post postid-385417 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

Gering earns two medals at Girls State Tennis Championships

BY Chris Cottrell | May 17, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
Gering earns two medals at Girls State Tennis Championships

The Gering girls tennis team picked up two medals on Friday at the State Championships in Lincoln.

At No. 2 singles it was Bobbie Claflin with a third place finish. Claflin lost her semifinal match this morning in straight sets to the #2 seed from Lexington but was able to bounce back and pick up a straight sets win, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4),  over Omaha Duchesne Academy in the third place match.

Claflin finished her state tournament with a 4-1 record.

Zoee Smith, Gering’s No. 1 singles players, finished her tournament with a record of 4-1 and captured fifth place.

After a 2-1 day yesterday, Smith won two consolation round matches today; knocking off Crete 8-4 and then Holdrege 8-4.

Also today it was the Alliance No. 2 doubles team of Diana Acosta and Taylor Manion finishing in 8th place. Yesterday that duo went 2-1 and today they dropped back to back consolation matches.

For all of yesterday’s results for Gering, Scottsbluff, and Alliance you can click here.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments