The Gering Booster Club Back to School Picnic along with the Fall Sports Parent Meetings will take place this Sunday, August 11th, at Memorial Stadium.

The picnic will start at 5 p.m. Parent meetings for the Fall Sports will follow at approximately 5:30.

If there would be inclement weather the picnic and meetings would be moved into the Gering Junior High cafeteria and gym.

Fall practices officially begin next Monday, August 12th.