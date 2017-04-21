class="post-template-default single single-post postid-230520 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Gering finishes 2nd at Gothenburg Golf Invite

BY Chris Cottrell | April 21, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Here are the team and individual results from Thursday’s Gothenburg Golf Invite.

Team standings

  1. North Platte, 305
  2. Gering, 344
  3. Sidney, 346
  4. Holdredge, 348
  5. Gothenburg, 349
  6. Gothenburg JV, 359
  7. Broken Bow, 362
  8. Cozad, 378
  9. Ogallala, 380
  10. Bellevue East, 387
  11. Minden, 389
  12. Lexington, 429
  13. McCook, 441

Individual standings (ties were broken with “scorecard playoff”)

  1. Kort Steele, North Platte, 73
  2. Kyle Zimbelman, North Platte, 76
  3. Chesney Tatman, North Platte, 76
  4. Jayden Neal, North Platte, 80
  5. Brennan Williams, Holdrege, 81
  6. Adam Cole, Gothenburg, 82
  7. Grant Sell, Cozad, 82
  8. Connor Dormann, Sidney, 83
  9. Grant Dvorak, Sidney, 83
  10. Grant Maser, Gering, 84
  11. Grady Sherrell, Gering, 84
