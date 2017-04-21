Gering finishes 2nd at Gothenburg Golf Invite

Here are the team and individual results from Thursday’s Gothenburg Golf Invite.
Team standings
- North Platte, 305
- Gering, 344
- Sidney, 346
- Holdredge, 348
- Gothenburg, 349
- Gothenburg JV, 359
- Broken Bow, 362
- Cozad, 378
- Ogallala, 380
- Bellevue East, 387
- Minden, 389
- Lexington, 429
- McCook, 441
Individual standings (ties were broken with “scorecard playoff”)
- Kort Steele, North Platte, 73
- Kyle Zimbelman, North Platte, 76
- Chesney Tatman, North Platte, 76
- Jayden Neal, North Platte, 80
- Brennan Williams, Holdrege, 81
- Adam Cole, Gothenburg, 82
- Grant Sell, Cozad, 82
- Connor Dormann, Sidney, 83
- Grant Dvorak, Sidney, 83
- Grant Maser, Gering, 84
- Grady Sherrell, Gering, 84