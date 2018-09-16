Gering finishes second at North Platte Classic

The Gering Lady Bulldogs softball team finished with a 2-1 record and second place finish at the North Platte Classic on Saturday.

Gering beat Alliance 11-1 and Ralston 5-3 before falling to North Platte in the championship game by the final of 5-0.

Scottsbluff finished 7th, dropping games to Lexington and Chadron before knocking off Alliance 3-2 in the 7th place game.

Records:

North Platte 3-0

Gering 2-1

Chadron 2-1

Ralston 2-1

Lexington 1-2

Centura Central Valley 1-2

Scottsbluff 1-2

Alliance 0-3