Gering football camps on the horizon

We’ve got just a little over a month to go to get to the start of another high school football season and the Gering Bulldogs program is gearing up for some late summer camp activity.

Head Coach Josh Hiatt and his new staff will conduct the 9th-12th grade camp from July 31st to August 3rd. The first three days of camp will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. and then on the 3rd camp will run from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

The high school camp listed above will serve as the foundation for the program teaching team building, character development, plus teaching offensive and defensive schemes.

The 3rd-6th grade camp will run from August 5th through August 7th from 8-9:30 a.m.

The 7th-8th grade camp will also run from August 5th through August 7th from 10-11:30 a.m. each day.

You can download the camp sign-up form by clicking here.

All three camps will be held at the Memorial Stadium game field at the Gering Jr. High.

The cost on these camps is $20 (cost of t-shirt) per player.