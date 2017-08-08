Gering football opens fall camp

“It’s time.”

That’s the motto for the 2017 Gering High School football team.

As fall sports practices opened up across the state yesterday it was absolutely perfect weather for the players here in the panhandle with temperatures in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

As Head Coach Todd Ekart says, “everyone knows the record.” Three straight winless campaigns and 31 straight losses.

Yesterday was the first opportunity for the head coach and the team to start putting some pieces together to try and find the win column this season.

Gering looked to have around 55-60 kids, 9th-12th grades, out at practice on opening day.

Another key area for Gering in terms of turning the corner took place over the summer months in the weight room.

One young man (a big man) that epitomizes the type of toughness and work ethic that Coach Ekart is looking for in his players is senior defensive lineman Wade Blue. Blue looks the part and sounds the part in talking about what the Bulldogs need to do to turn the corner.

To go along with Blue, Gering has some key guys back like senior quarterback Tyler Pszanka, junior running back Garrett Conn (341 yards and two touchdowns), senior running back Jacob Rocheleau, and all district senior linebacker Cody Ybarra (89 tackles).

There’s many areas where the Bulldogs need to show marked improvement. The one glaring thing that stands out from last year was they only scored 44 points on the season, good for just 4.8 points per game.

Gering opens the season with a tough two game stretch. They host Grand Island Northwest on August 25th before heading to McCook the following week.

To view the KNEB.TV sportscast from yesterday with the video camp preview from Gering click here.

I’ll visit Scottsbluff’s fall camp coming up on Wednesday afternoon to get a look at what should be another outstanding Bearcats team for Head Coach Joe Benson.