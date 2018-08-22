Gering girls capture top spot at Sidney Invite

The 2018 Gering Lady Bulldogs golf team has big expectations for this season and they didn’t disappoint in the first official tournament of the year on Tuesday.

Gering posted a combined score of 358 to win the event by 25 shots over second place Scottsbluff (383).

Leading the way for Gering was Madi Schlaepfer, who topped the leaderboard with a score of 79. Schlaepfer was a six shot winner over Ogallala’s Harley Hiltibrand and Mitchell’s Kenzy Kanno.

Gering also got top ten finishes from Ali Boswell and Avery Mitchell. Boswell shot 89 and finished fourth while Mitchell carded a round of 91 to finish solo seventh.

Scottsbluff’s second place team finish was led by Emily Krzyzanowski, who finished fifth after posting a 90 for her round.

Here are the full results from the tournament:

Team Standings

Gering 358 Scottsbluff 383 Sidney 405 Ogallala 410 Mitchell 411 Chadron 433 Kimball 455 Alliance 528

Individual Standings