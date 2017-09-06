Gering girls down Scottsbluff in playoff at Chadron Golf Invite

18 holes was not enough to settle things on Tuesday afternoon up in Chadron between Gering and Scottsbluff.

Both teams finished their rounds tied with matching 374’s.

This was a dual meet with scores being kept for the Chadron Invite and the Western Conference Meet.

Gering Head Coach Jessica Boswell tells us about the playoff format and the victory for the Lady Bulldogs.

So far this season Gering has picked up three first place finishes and a second place finish. The Lady Bulldogs do it with depth, routinely placing multiple players inside the top ten.

Yesterday Gering got a 6th place finish from Ashley Maschmeier (89), a 7th place finish out of Ali Boswell (90), and then Avery Mitchell finished 9th.

Scottsbluff top two scorers were Shelby Poynter in 4th place with a round of 81 while D.J. Bokelman was 5th with a score of 86.

Alpine Hickstein of Chadron was a winner on her home course taking meet medalist honors with a 73.

Kenzey Kanno of Mitchell finished second, three shots off the winning pace.

Team Scores

Gering, 374 (won tournament in playoff) Scottsbluff, 374 Sidney, 382 Chadron, 401

Individual Scores