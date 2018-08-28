Gering girls, Schlaepfer win Scottsbluff Invitational

The Gering girls continued their hot start to the season on Tuesday afternoon taking home the title at the Scottsbluff Invitational.

Behind a first place finish individually from Madi Schlaepfer, Gering finished with a combined winning score of 359.

Scottsbluff finished in second place with a team score of 377 followed by Ogallala, Mitchell, Chadron, Sidney, and Alliance.

Gering’s Schlaepfer carded a winning score of 80. Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski was second just one shot back with a round of 81. Kenzy Kanno of Mitchell was third, she shot 84.

Team Standings

Gering 359 Scottsbluff 377 Ogallala 409 Mitchell 416 Chadron 433 Sidney 436 Alliance 477

Individual Standings

Madi Schlaepfer, Gering 80 Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 81 Kenzy Kanno, Mitchell 84 Avery Mitchell, Gering 87 Carson Hauschild, Scottsbluff 91 Ali Boswell, Gering 93 Tiara Ginther, Sidney 96 Abby Crandall, Ogallala 97 Megan Maser, Gering 99 Brooklyn Briggs, Mitchell 102

The Western Conference portion of the round used the same scores: Gering, Scottsbluff, Sidney, and Alliance finished in that order.