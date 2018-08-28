Gering girls, Schlaepfer win Scottsbluff Invitational

The Gering girls continued their hot start to the season on Tuesday afternoon taking home the title at the Scottsbluff Invitational.
Behind a first place finish individually from Madi Schlaepfer, Gering finished with a combined winning score of 359.
Scottsbluff finished in second place with a team score of 377 followed by Ogallala, Mitchell, Chadron, Sidney, and Alliance.
Gering’s Schlaepfer carded a winning score of 80. Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski was second just one shot back with a round of 81. Kenzy Kanno of Mitchell was third, she shot 84.
Team Standings
- Gering 359
- Scottsbluff 377
- Ogallala 409
- Mitchell 416
- Chadron 433
- Sidney 436
- Alliance 477
Individual Standings
- Madi Schlaepfer, Gering 80
- Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 81
- Kenzy Kanno, Mitchell 84
- Avery Mitchell, Gering 87
- Carson Hauschild, Scottsbluff 91
- Ali Boswell, Gering 93
- Tiara Ginther, Sidney 96
- Abby Crandall, Ogallala 97
- Megan Maser, Gering 99
- Brooklyn Briggs, Mitchell 102
The Western Conference portion of the round used the same scores: Gering, Scottsbluff, Sidney, and Alliance finished in that order.