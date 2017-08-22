Gering girls, Scottsbluff’s Poynter capture top spots at Sidney

It was a productive day for the Gering and Scottsbluff girls golf teams today at the Sidney Invite.

For Gering it was a team title as the topped the leader board with a combined score of 359.

Gering was led by the duo of Ashley Maschmeier and Ali Boswell, who both finished tied for 7th with matching 88’s on the day.

Rounding out the balanced attack was Megan Maser with a 91, Avery Mitchell’s 92, and Madi Schlaepfer’s 113.

Scottsbluff took home the top spot individually as Shelby Poynter cruised to a four shot win, posting a round of 74. Alpine Hickstein of Chadron finished second with a score of 78.

Following Poynter in the individual scores for the Lady Bearcats was D.J. Bokelman, who finished with a 91. Jayda Ahrens shot 101, Ashlynn Haun fired a 104, while Hassie Hood posted a 110.

Mitchell’s Kenzy Kanno finished fourth overall with a round of 82.

Individual leaderboard