Gering girls, Scottsbluff’s Poynter win Scottsbluff Golf Invite titles

The Gering girls golf team captured first place today at the Scottsbluff Invite by carding a combined team score of 362. That was 21 shots better than second place Scottsbluff, who finished with a total of 383.
The individual champion was Scottsbluff’s Shelby Poynter, who fired a round of 72, to best Chadron’s Alpine Hickstein. Hickstein shot 77.
Gering placed all five of their golfers inside the top ten led by Ashley Maschmeier’s 86 which was good enough for a third place finish.
Ogallala won the Division Two flight with a team score of 407. Mitchell was second at 451.
Here are the final team and individual standings:
Division One team scores
- Gering, 362
- Scottsbluff, 383
- Sidney, 395
- Chadron, 425
Division One individual top 10
- Shelby Poynter, Scottsbluff, 72
- Alpine Hickstein, Chadron, 77
- Ashley Maschmeier, Gering, 86
- Emma Alexander, Sidney, 88
- Avery Mitchell, Gering, 89
- Ashley Mitchell, Gering, 90
- Ali Boswell, Gering, 97
- Paige Langley, Sidney, 100
- Jayda Ahrens, Scottsbluff, 100
- Megan Maser, Gering, 102
Division Two team standings
- Ogallala, 407
- Mitchell, 451
- Gering JV, 456
- Scottsbluff JV, 468
- Bayard, 474
- Chadron JV, 525
- Ogallala JV, 552
Division Two individual top 10
- Kenzey Kanno, Mitchell, 85
- Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 95
- Abbie Crandall, Ogallala, 97
- Madi Schlaepfaer, Gering, 98
- Kelsey Le, Gering JV, 101
- Kaylee Wach, Ogallala, 102
- Sam Trevino, Bayard, 103
- Mykinzee Musfelt, Mitchell, 104
- Ryanne Blau, Bayard, 107
- Brooklyn Briggs, Mitchell, 112