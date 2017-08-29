Gering girls, Scottsbluff’s Poynter win Scottsbluff Golf Invite titles

The Gering girls golf team captured first place today at the Scottsbluff Invite by carding a combined team score of 362. That was 21 shots better than second place Scottsbluff, who finished with a total of 383.

The individual champion was Scottsbluff’s Shelby Poynter, who fired a round of 72, to best Chadron’s Alpine Hickstein. Hickstein shot 77.

Gering placed all five of their golfers inside the top ten led by Ashley Maschmeier’s 86 which was good enough for a third place finish.

Ogallala won the Division Two flight with a team score of 407. Mitchell was second at 451.

Here are the final team and individual standings:

Division One team scores

Gering, 362 Scottsbluff, 383 Sidney, 395 Chadron, 425

Division One individual top 10

Shelby Poynter, Scottsbluff, 72 Alpine Hickstein, Chadron, 77 Ashley Maschmeier, Gering, 86 Emma Alexander, Sidney, 88 Avery Mitchell, Gering, 89 Ashley Mitchell, Gering, 90 Ali Boswell, Gering, 97 Paige Langley, Sidney, 100 Jayda Ahrens, Scottsbluff, 100 Megan Maser, Gering, 102

Division Two team standings

Ogallala, 407 Mitchell, 451 Gering JV, 456 Scottsbluff JV, 468 Bayard, 474 Chadron JV, 525 Ogallala JV, 552

Division Two individual top 10