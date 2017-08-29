class="post-template-default single single-post postid-256700 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Gering girls, Scottsbluff’s Poynter win Scottsbluff Golf Invite titles

BY Chris Cottrell | August 29, 2017
The Gering girls golf team captured first place today at the Scottsbluff Invite by carding a combined team score of 362. That was 21 shots better than second place Scottsbluff, who finished with a total of 383.

The individual champion was Scottsbluff’s Shelby Poynter, who fired a round of 72, to best Chadron’s Alpine Hickstein. Hickstein shot 77.

Gering placed all five of their golfers inside the top ten led by Ashley Maschmeier’s 86 which was good enough for a third place finish.

Ogallala won the Division Two flight with a team score of 407. Mitchell was second at 451.

Here are the final team and individual standings:

Division One team scores

  1. Gering, 362
  2. Scottsbluff, 383
  3. Sidney, 395
  4. Chadron, 425

Division One individual top 10

  1. Shelby Poynter, Scottsbluff, 72
  2. Alpine Hickstein, Chadron, 77
  3. Ashley Maschmeier, Gering, 86
  4. Emma Alexander, Sidney, 88
  5. Avery Mitchell, Gering, 89
  6. Ashley Mitchell, Gering, 90
  7. Ali Boswell, Gering, 97
  8. Paige Langley, Sidney, 100
  9. Jayda Ahrens, Scottsbluff, 100
  10. Megan Maser, Gering, 102

Division Two team standings

  1. Ogallala, 407
  2. Mitchell, 451
  3. Gering JV, 456
  4. Scottsbluff JV, 468
  5. Bayard, 474
  6. Chadron JV, 525
  7. Ogallala JV, 552

Division Two individual top 10

  1. Kenzey Kanno, Mitchell, 85
  2. Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 95
  3. Abbie Crandall, Ogallala, 97
  4. Madi Schlaepfaer, Gering, 98
  5. Kelsey Le, Gering JV, 101
  6. Kaylee Wach, Ogallala, 102
  7. Sam Trevino, Bayard, 103
  8. Mykinzee Musfelt, Mitchell, 104
  9. Ryanne Blau, Bayard, 107
  10. Brooklyn Briggs, Mitchell, 112
