(AUDIO) Gering girls soccer team erupts in 2nd half for win over Holdrege

The Gering girls soccer team netted four goals in the second half on Tuesday night to defeat Holdrege 5-1 in B-8 sub-district action in Kearney.

Gering Head Coach Henri Prieels said his team showed plenty of heart and grit with that second half performance, especially when you consider that Holdrege scored in the final seconds of the first half to head to intermission tied at 1-1.

Gering got two goals apiece from Brittney Spreier and Taylor Philbrick and one goal from Destiny Mueller.

Spreier’s been the leading scorer all season long with a team leading 27 goals and Prieels says her ability to score does a lot of different things for the team.

The Lady Bulldogs now move into Thursday nights championship match against Kearney Catholic. The Stars were winners last night, 2-0, over Scottsbluff.

Gering and Kearney Catholic played one time earlier this season on March 18th with the Stars winning at home 4-2.

The match tomorrow will start at 5 p.m. central time.