Gering girls stay red hot on the links

Four tournaments. Four wins. That’s the latest tally for the Gering ladies as they racked up another win on Tuesday, taking home the title at Chadron with a season best round of 349.

Madi Schlaepfer was meet medalist once again after carding a 79. Schlaepfer won a playoff over Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski, who also shot a 79.

Gering’s depth was on display in this one as the Lady Bulldogs put three other players inside the top 10; Ali Boswell, Megan Maser, and Avery Mitchell.

Scottsbluff finished in second place on the day at 370.

Team standings:

Gering 349 Scottsbluff 370 Chadron 397 Sidney 398 Valentine 430 Alliance 495 Gordon-Rushville 514 Bayard 635

Individual standings: