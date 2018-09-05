Gering girls stay red hot on the links

Four tournaments. Four wins. That’s the latest tally for the Gering ladies as they racked up another win on Tuesday, taking home the title at Chadron with a season best round of 349.
Madi Schlaepfer was meet medalist once again after carding a 79. Schlaepfer won a playoff over Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski, who also shot a 79.
Gering’s depth was on display in this one as the Lady Bulldogs put three other players inside the top 10; Ali Boswell, Megan Maser, and Avery Mitchell.
Scottsbluff finished in second place on the day at 370.
Team standings:
- Gering 349
- Scottsbluff 370
- Chadron 397
- Sidney 398
- Valentine 430
- Alliance 495
- Gordon-Rushville 514
- Bayard 635
Individual standings:
- Madi Schlaepfer, Gering 79
- Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 79
- Kenzy Kanno, Mitchell 86
- Ali Boswell, Gering 86
- Tiara Ginther, Sidney 89
- Megan Maser, Gering, 89
- Taurie Pourier, Chadron 92
- Jayda Ahrens, Scottsbluff 94
- Maddie Pelton, Chadron 95
- Avery Mitchell, Gering 95