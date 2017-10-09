Gering Girls Youth Basketball Camps Information

Here’s the information for upcoming Gering girls youth basketball camps.

Gering Girls Basketball Youth Camp

Dates: October 14th and 28th

Grades: 4th-6th grade girls

Time: 9:00-11:00 AM each time

Cost: $25 Includes a camp shirt

Place: Gering High School

Gering Girls Junior High Basketball Camp

Date: October 21st

Grades: 7th and 8th grade girls

Time: 10:00 AM -2:45 PM

Cost: $25 Includes a camp shirt and lunch

Place: Gering High School

Campers will be taught the fundamentals of the game of basketball from high school coaching staff and current players.

Campers can sign-up and pay upon arrival at the high school on the morning of the camp.

Checks are to be made out to Gering High School.