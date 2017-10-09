Gering Girls Youth Basketball Camps Information

Here’s the information for upcoming Gering girls youth basketball camps.
Gering Girls Basketball Youth Camp
Dates: October 14th and 28th
Grades: 4th-6th grade girls
Time: 9:00-11:00 AM each time
Cost: $25 Includes a camp shirt
Place: Gering High School
Gering Girls Junior High Basketball Camp
Date: October 21st
Grades: 7th and 8th grade girls
Time: 10:00 AM -2:45 PM
Cost: $25 Includes a camp shirt and lunch
Place: Gering High School
Campers will be taught the fundamentals of the game of basketball from high school coaching staff and current players.
Campers can sign-up and pay upon arrival at the high school on the morning of the camp.
Checks are to be made out to Gering High School.