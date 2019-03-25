Gering golfers finish 5th at North Platte

The Gering boys golf team notched a fifth place finish at their season opening event last Friday in North Platte.

Gering posted a team score of 393. North Platte won the tournament at 344 and it was Broken Bow in second place with a combined 372.

Sidney finished in 7th place out of 12 teams.

Finn Lucas of North Platte was the meet medalist posting a round of 82. Finn was a one shot winner over Cozad’s Adam Cole.

Sidney’s Cayden Jobman finished fifth on the day with a score of 87.

Gering’s best rounds came from Justin Scott and Noah Longoria, who each shot 93, finished two shots outside of the top ten.

Here’s the complete card for Gering on Friday:

Justin Scott – 50, 43…93

Noah Longoria – 45, 48…93

Tommy Ganos – 50, 50…100

Dyson Dollarhide – 50, 57…107

Kyle Schroeder – 59, 54…113