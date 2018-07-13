Gering High product makes big move to University of Arkansas

Former Gering High standout and one-time Chadron State College interim head volleyball coach Whitney Roth has been named Director of Operations for the University of Arkansas volleyball team.

Roth, a Gering native who played volleyball at Western Nebraska Community College and both volleyball and tennis at NCAA Division II Texas A&M-Kingsville, was a volunteer assistant last season at Division-1 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

She began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Chadron State in 2014, moving up to coaching assistant the following year before taking over about halfway through the season when head coach Chris Wells was suspended for reasons that have never been disclosed.

After starting the 2015 season 4-12 under Wells, the Eagles went 5-5 under Roth and nearly made the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament.

After Chadron State, Roth returned to WNCC for a year, helping the Cougars go 35-7 and finish 8th at the NJCAA national tournament. She has a a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Kingsville and a master’s degree in organizational management from Chadron State.