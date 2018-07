Ron Swank has been hired as the new boys and girls tennis coach at Gering High School.

Here’s the official release from Gering Activities Director Glen Koski:

Ron Swank has been hired as the Boys and Girls Tennis Coach at Gering Public Schools. Mr. Swank previously coached the boys tennis team at Scottsbluff High School from 2011-2013.

He is a current member of the USTA and an active player.

He is currently employed by Platte Valley Companies.