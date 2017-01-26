Gering hosts Torrington in HS hoops tonight

A winter storm got in the way of the Torrington at Gering girls and boys doubleheader on Tuesday but the schools were able to agree quickly on a make up date for tonight.

It’s a quadruple header over at Gering starting this afternoon at 3 o’clock. Up first the junior varsity girls, followed by the boys junior varsity game at 4:30. Varsity action will start at 6 p.m.

For the Gering girls it’s a chance to get back on track as Adam Freeburg’s bunch has lost three in a row and five of their last six.

Torrington enters at 6-5 on the season while Gering heads into tonight with a mark of 8-7.

Players to watch tonight for the Lady Blazers include Taylor Walsh (7.5 ppg) and Sydney Hill (7.5 ppg).

On the back end of the doubleheader it’s the 9-6 Bulldogs and the 8-3 Trailblazers.

Gering is coming off a tough home loss to Scottsbluff, 72-65, last Saturday night. Head Coach Randy Plummer says it was one of their better efforts of the season.

On the postgame show Saturday night Gering Assistant Coach Steve Land said that if they’d played like that in some earlier games that they’d have a much better record than they do right now. Coach Plummer said that performance has a chance to carry over down the stretch this year.

Torrington comes in tonight with one of the top scorers in Wyoming. Jordan Malm is averaging 19.5 points per game. The Trailblazers are a team on the rise.

Coverage tonight can be seen on KNEB.tv starting at 5:45, girls game followed by the boys contest.

Jeff Kelley has the radio call on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 5:45.

Gering will play at Alliance tomorrow night and we’ll have radio on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com with Jeff at 5:15. KNEB.tv coverage tomorrow as well with Chuck Schwartz starting at 5:15.