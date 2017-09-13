Gering HS boys tennis results at SB triangular from Tuesday

*These posted results are for Gering matches from the Scottsbluff triangular featuring Scottsbluff, Gering, and Alliance from Tuesday.
Doubles J.V:
#1 Doubles Dyson Dollarhide-10th & Hunter Walker-10th won 7-5 vs. Harley Hill-10th &Kirk Sanders-10th
#2 Doubles: Cole Bevins-11th & Caleb Andrews-11th lost 3-6 vs. Cameron Wood-10th & Bryson Darveau-9th
#3 Doubles: Cole Bevins-11th & Caleb Andrews-11th won 6-4 vs. Ben Ritchie-9th and Quentin Dean-11th.
#4 Doubles: Mark Karpf-10th & Jace Demeranville-11th won 7-5 vs. Caleb Garcia-10th & Camden Garcia 9th
Singles J.V.:
#1Dyson Dollarhide lost 3-6 vs. Harley Hill
#2 Mark Karpf lost 2-6 vs. Kirk Sanders
#3 Caleb Andrews lost 2-6 vs. Cameron Wood
#4 Cole Bevins lost 1-6 vs.Bryson Darveau
#5 Hunter Walker won (7-6) in tie break with (7-5 score) vs. Ben Ritchie
#6 Jace Demeranville won 6-1 vs. Qyentin
#7 Hunter Walker won 6-0 vs. Caleb Garcia
#8 Jace Demeranville won 6-1 vs. Camden Garcia
Tennis Results 9/12/17 vs. Alliance Varsity:
#1 Doubles Dyson Dollarhide-10th & Hunter Walker-10th lost 0-8 vs. Jake Ackerman-11 & Zachary Placek 11
#2 Doubles: Cole Bevins-11th & Caleb Andrews-11th lost 0-8 vs. Caden Dean-12 & Devin Garcia-10th
#3 Doubles: Mark Karpf-10th & Jace Demeranville-11th Lost 0-8 vs.Preston Pohlman-12 & Chance Crorve-10th
Varsity Singles:
#1 None
#2 Mark Karpf lost 1-8 vs. Preston Pohlman
#3 Dyson Dollarhide lost 1-8 vs. Chance Crove
#4 Hunter Walker lost 1-8 vs. Caden Dean
#5 Caleb Andrews lost 1-8 vs. Jake Ackerman
#6 Cole Bevins lost 0-8 vs. Zackary Placek
#1 Singles: None
#2 Singles: Mark Karpf-10th
#1 Doubles: Dyson Dollarhide-10th & Hunter Walker-10th
#2 Doubles: Cole Bevins-11th & Caleb Andrews-11th