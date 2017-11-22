Gering joins Greater Nebraska Athletic Confernece

Below is the full press release from Gering High School:

The Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference Board voted unanimously to accept Gering Public Schools as a full conference member on November 6th. The Bulldogs will begin competing in the GNAC conference championships beginning with the 2018-2019 athletic season. Gering will also maintain its affiliation with the Western Conference.

“I am very pleased to be joining the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference,” said Gering Athletic Director Glen Koski. “We participate in activities at Gering Public Schools to build our student’s leadership skills and instill a sense of pride for our student body, families, friends, alumni, and community.” Gering is a school with strong athletic and academic heritage which shares the Conference’s commitment to excellence.”

“Being part of two conferences allows us to continue long held regional rivalries, but also allows us to extend opportunities to our student athletes and compete against schools we traditionally do not,” shared Gering Superintendent Bob Hastings. In 2018-2019 the schools making up the GNAC will be Columbus, Gering, Hastings, McCook, North Platte, and Scottsbluff.