Gering Jr. High Football Notes

Football practice will begin on Thursday, August 10th for both 7th and 8th grade teams on the practice field west of the Junior High from 4:00-5:30 PM. Athletes should be on the field in athletic shorts and T-shirts no later than 3:30 PM.

All athletes must have a physical before participating in practice on August 10th.

Practice rules, schedules, and paperwork will be given out after the 1st practice from 5:30-6:00 PM.

A parent meeting will take place after practice at a later date to be announced.

If you would like more information you can contact Coach Steve Land at 308-436-4807. Again, get your physical turned in to coaches before the 1st practice.