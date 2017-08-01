class="post-template-default single single-post postid-251179 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Gering Jr. High Football Notes

BY Chris Cottrell/GJHS press release | August 1, 2017
Football practice will begin on Thursday, August 10th for both 7th and 8th grade teams on the practice field west of the Junior High from 4:00-5:30 PM. Athletes should be on the field in athletic shorts and T-shirts no later than 3:30 PM.

All athletes must have a physical before participating in practice on August 10th.

Practice rules, schedules, and paperwork will be given out after the 1st practice from 5:30-6:00 PM.

A parent meeting will take place after practice at a later date to be announced.

If you would like more information you can contact Coach Steve Land at 308-436-4807.  Again, get your physical turned in to coaches before the 1st practice.

