Gering, Krzyzanowski take home district titles

There were good vibes yesterday for both Gering and Scottsbluff at the girls B-4 District Golf Tournament at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Gering took home the team title with a combined score of 350.

Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski earned meet medalist honors, winning the district title with a playoff win over Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer.

Both teams plus Sidney qualified for the State Tournament. After Gering posted the 350 you had Scottsbluff finishing second with a round of 359 and then Sidney a distant third at 396.

Both Krzyzanowski and Schlaepfer finished their 18 holes having shot rounds of 85 but Krzyzanowski used a par on the first playoff hole to earn the win.

Gering showed off their overall team depth once again by placing all five players inside the top 10! Kelsey Le, Ali Boswell, Megan Maser, and Avery Mitchell went five through eight on the leaderboard.

Scottsbluff had three other top 10’s as well with Jayda Ahrens finishing third, Halle Shaddick in ninth place, and Kathryn Phillips in a tie for tenth.

The top three team scores and top ten (plus ties) individuals scores all qualified for the State Tournament.

Team standings

Gering 350 Scottsbluff 359 Sidney 396 Chadron 430 Gothenburg 439 Alliance 508 Lexington 520 McCook NTS

Individual top 10