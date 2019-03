Signups for Gering Organized Baseball start this week. Here’s a rundown of registration location and times.

Where: Gering Junior High School cafeteria

When: Tuesday, March 5th from 6-8 pm

Thursday, March 7th from 6-8 pm

Tuesday, March 12th from 6-8 pm

Thursday, March 14th from 6-8 pm

-Online registrations will run through March 11th. Click here to register online.

-There is a $5 discount for registering online.