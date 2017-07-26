Gering Platte Valley Companies Goes Back to Back in B7

For a second straight year the Gering Platte Valley Companies legion baseball team has been crowned Class B Area Seven champions!

On Tuesday night at Oregon Trail Park it was Gering making quick work of Alliance in the championship game, winning 12-2 in five innings, and claiming the title on their home turf.

Chris Palomo once again played a starring role, both on the mound and at the plate.

The UNK signee had a night. On the mound he got the start and pitched four innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out eight.

Gering Head Coach Rick Kinnaman said a couple of weeks ago that Palomo had really started to come into his own on the mound; dominating with fastball location to go along with the ability to better handle adversity.

It’s shown. After last night he now has an ERA barely over 2.00 and he’s struck out 87 hitters in just 54 1/3 innings pitched.

Palomo also brought the stick with him to the yard.

After Dylan Radzymski and Dalton Scott drove in runs in the top of the first and Austin Abbott drove in pair in the second with a two run single, it was Palomo that delivered what felt like the deciding blow.

Palomo launched a three run homer to make it 7-1 and Gering never looked back.

Palomo later doubled in two more runs and finished the night 2-3 with a homer, and five RBI.

Gering’s offense as a whole was on fire, registering a total of 13 hits. Mike Gutherless, Austin Abbott, Dylan Radzymski, Dalton Scott, and Riley Schanaman all joined Palomo with multi-hit games.

Brent Barge closed out the game on the mound with a scoreless fifth.

Gering will head to the Class B State Tournament in Alliance representing Area 7 for a second straight year.

Alliance, as the host team, will also compete in the State Tournament.

In fact, It’ll be Gering vs. Alliance in round one on Saturday with the time still to be determined.

Here are all the opening round games set for Saturday in Alliance:

Game 1: Blair vs. Nebraska City

Game 2: McCook vs. Omaha Roncalli

Game 3: O’Neill vs. Wahoo

Game 4: Alliance vs. Gering