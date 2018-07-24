Gering plays Alliance for Area title, Bridgeport in drivers seat

It’ll be a fifth straight day of action for Gering Platte Valley Companies tonight at the Class B Area 7 Tournament as they play the Alliance Spartans for the championship tonight at Maurice Horse Field in Chadron.

After dropping their first game of the tournament last Friday to Ogallala 7-1, Gering has rebounded to win three straight elimination games.

On Saturday they trounced Sidney 16-2. Sunday it was a 14-3 blowout of Chadron. Then last night, a come from behind, 7-5 win over Ogallala.

Ogallala scored four runs off Brayden Tarr in the bottom of the first but then the righthander settled in and pitched three more innings, allowing just one more run while striking out seven to earn the win.

Platte Valley Companies got on the board with a two run third inning and came right back with two more in the fourth. They took their first lead and went ahead to stay with a big three run sixth inning.

Gering got some big time performances from a trio of veterans at the plate. Chris Palomo stroked the go-ahead two run triple in that sixth inning. Dylan Radzymski had three hits and drove in two. And at the top of the order it was Austin Abbott continuing his run scoring way with three more to give him ten runs scored in the first four games of the tournament.

After Tarr exited on the mound it was Palomo’s turn. He dominated.

In three innings, Palomo allowed just one walk and of the nine outs he recorded, eight came via the strikeout.

Palomo now has 80 K’s in 40 innings pitched this season.

With the win it’s now down to a one night shot a glory for Gering as they take on the Alliance Spartans for the Area Tournament title.

Coverage tonight can be heard on 101.7 FM The Trail and kneb.com starting at 4:45, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.

Alliance comes in 2-0 in the tournament and well rested. They earned a bye last Friday as the top seed and they also had yesterday off.

Alliance has a sterling record of 36-4 on the season including a 3-0 mark against Gering.

In the those three matchups Alliance has outscored Gering 25-0.

The winner tonight advances to the Class B State Tournament being held in Wayne starting this weekend.

Class C-7 Tournament (at Gordon)

Gering and Alliance are not alone tonight in trying to reach a state tournament.

Up at Gordon it’s the top seeded Bridgeport Bombers taking on host Gordon for the Class C-7 title.

Bridgeport is the team in the cat birds seat heading into tonight. They’re 3-0 thus far and have only had to play two games (that first win came via forfeit against Morrill).

Bridgeport has other wins over Imperial and Valentine. They had yesterday off.

Gordon blasted Imperial 26-0 to open the tournament but then slipped up with a loss to Valentine. Since that loss they’ve rallied back with wins over Ainsworth and Valentine to arrive at tonight’s title game.

Gordon, on their home field, will need two wins tonight while the top seeded Bombers will need just one win to advance to the state tournament.

The state tournament in Class C will be held in Albion starting on Saturday.