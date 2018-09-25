Gering posts school record in win at Alliance

The Gering girls golf team has been at or near the top of the leaderboard in every tournament they’ve played so far this season.

Monday’s effort included more of the same and then some.

Gering shot a school record team score of 325, besting their old mark by six shots set well over a decade ago.

Madi Schlaepfer found her way back to the top of the podium with a winning round of 78 and she had three other teammates inside the top ten with her.

Ali Boswell shot 81 to finish fourth while Avery Mitchell was sixth and Megan Maser finished seventh.

Scottsbluff finished in second place in the team standings with three players earning top ten finishes. Jayda Ahrens was 3rd, she shot 79, while Emily Krzyzanowski came in eighth and Carson Hauschild was tenth.

Mitchell’s Kenzey Kanno continued her strong senior season with a second place round of 79, just one shot off the lead.

Also from Mitchell, Brooklyn Briggs finished in ninth place.

Team Standings

Gering 325 Scottsbluff 341 Ogallala 369 Mitchell 375 Sidney 394 Chadron 412 Alliance 446

Individual Scores