Playing their first home match of the season the Gering Bulldogs steamrolled Scottsbluff in volleyball on Tuesday night with a three set sweep, winning 25-9, 25-10, and 25-13.

A near capacity crowd watched in sweltering heat as the Lady Bulldogs took control early and were never threatened.

The Taco John’s Players of the game were, for Gering, Arianna Mitchell and for Scottsbluff, Salome Becker.

With the win Gering improved to 5-4 while Scottsbluff fell to 2-6.