Gering, Scottsbluff, and Alliance compete at Boys State Tennis

The trio of Gering, Alliance, and Scottsbluff picked up a combined four wins at this year’s Boys State Tennis Championships at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln on Thursday.

With temperatures in the upper 30’s to start the day Class B schools got busy both outdoors and indoors.

Alliance picked up three wins while Gering notched one win before all three teams were officially eliminated on day one of the two day event.

Gering got their win at No. 1 doubles as the team of Hunter Walker and Dyson Dollarhide knocked off the Scottsbluff duo of Lincoln Frank and Riley Little 6-1, 6-3.

Walker and Dollarhide were eliminated by the team from Mount Michael Benedictine 6-1, 6-1.

Alliance got wins at No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles, and No. 2 doubles.

Chance Crowe and Devin Garcia beat a team from Gross Catholic 6-0, 6-1.

In round two Crowe and Garcia got beat 6-0, 6-2 by a team from Elkhorn High School.

Kirk Sanders from Alliance at No. 2 singles earned a hard fought first round win, beating Lincoln Christian 6-4, 6-7 (9-7), 10-3 before falling in round two to Lincoln Pius X 6-0, 6-1.

And at No. 2 doubles for Alliance it was Harley Hill and Zach Placek knocking off Nebraska City 7-5, 6-3 in their opening round match before getting knocked off by Hastings 6-4, 6-0.

Other results:

No. 1 singles: Mark Karpf, Gering lost to York 6-2, 6-0

No. 1 singles: Dawson Mohr, Scottsbluff lost to Kearney Catholic 6-0, 6-0

No. 1 singles: Bryson Darveau, Alliance lost to Gross Catholic 2-6, 6-4, 10-5

No. 2 singles: Porter Robbins, Scottsbluff lost to Skutt Catholic 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 singles: Caleb Andrews, Gering lost to Ralston 7-5, 6-2

No. 2 doubles: Trent Davis/David Karpf, Gering lost to Grand Island Central Catholic 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 doubles: Ethan Ramirez/Aaron Schaff, Scottsbluff lost to Adams Central 7-5, 6-0