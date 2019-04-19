Gering, Scottsbluff perform well at SHS Tennis Invite

Scottsbluff High School hosted their girls tennis invite on Thursday afternoon with matches taking place at the high school, the country club, and over at Gering High School and it was North Platte finishing in first place.

Gering was a close second with Scottsbluff right behind in third place.

Gering had two individual first places, coming from Zoee Smith at No. 1 singles and Bobbie Claflin at No. 2 singles.

Here are the full team standings along with individual results…

Team Standings

North Platte 46 Gering 44 Scottsbluff 38 Alliance 18 Hershey 16 Lexington 12

#1 Singles

Zoee Smith, Gering Katrina Webster, North Platte Bridgette Locker, Scottsbluff

#2 Singles

Bobbie Claflin, Gering Mallorie Buescher, Lexington Elise Stoike, Alliance

#1 Doubles

Codi Guerrieri/Samantha Uppal, North Platte Brooke DeSha/Shelby Bewley, Scottsbluff Kristen Whaley/Paige Schneider, Gering

#2 Doubles