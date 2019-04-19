Gering, Scottsbluff perform well at SHS Tennis Invite

Scottsbluff High School hosted their girls tennis invite on Thursday afternoon with matches taking place at the high school, the country club, and over at Gering High School and it was North Platte finishing in first place.
Gering was a close second with Scottsbluff right behind in third place.
Gering had two individual first places, coming from Zoee Smith at No. 1 singles and Bobbie Claflin at No. 2 singles.
Here are the full team standings along with individual results…
Team Standings
- North Platte 46
- Gering 44
- Scottsbluff 38
- Alliance 18
- Hershey 16
- Lexington 12
#1 Singles
- Zoee Smith, Gering
- Katrina Webster, North Platte
- Bridgette Locker, Scottsbluff
#2 Singles
- Bobbie Claflin, Gering
- Mallorie Buescher, Lexington
- Elise Stoike, Alliance
#1 Doubles
- Codi Guerrieri/Samantha Uppal, North Platte
- Brooke DeSha/Shelby Bewley, Scottsbluff
- Kristen Whaley/Paige Schneider, Gering
#2 Doubles
- Diana Acosta/Taylor Manion, Alliance
- Aniston Manzano/Savanna States, North Platte
- Hally Wilkins/Taylor Klein, Scottsbluff