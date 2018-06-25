Gering soccer camps coming up next month

Gering High School has announced some dates for their soccer camps coming up in July.

The 3rd-6th grade camp will run July 17th-19th from 5-6:30 p.m. (boys and girls)

The 9th-12th grade camp will run July 17th-19th from 7-8:30 p.m. (boys and girls)

Both camps will be held at the Oregon Trail Park soccer field.

The cost of each camp is $20 and that includes the cost for the camp t-shirt.

A camp flyer/registration form can be found here.

If you have any questions or need more information on these upcoming camps you can contact GHS Boys Coach, Josh Hiatt, at jhiatt@geringschools.net or GHS Girls Coach, Henri Prieels at hprieels@gmail.com.