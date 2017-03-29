Gering soccer splits varsity matches with Torrington

The Gering girls soccer team exploded for ten goals in rainy, wet conditions at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night, earning a shutout, 10-0, over Torrington.

Brittney Spreier notched five of the goals while Destiny Mueller tallied the hat trick.

With the win Gering improves to 3-3. The Lady Bulldogs will be in North Platte on Saturday for matches against Grand Island Northwest and Lexington.

The boys game took place in Torrington and it was the Blazers winning 6-1.

Gering got on the board first with an early first half goal from Marc Aguilar.

Gering fell to 0-6 while the Blazer boys moved to 3-0.

The Gering boys will also make that same trip Saturday for matches against Northwest and Lexington in North Platte.

GIRLS BOX SCORE

Torrington 0 0 0

Gering 7 3 10

Gering goals: Brittney Spreier (5), Destiny Mueller (3), Taylor Philbrick, Avery Mitchell

BOYS BOX SCORE

Gering 1 0 6

Torrington 3 3 1

Gering goals: Marc Aguilar

Torrington goals: Nathan Stitt (2), Link Jirasort (2), A.J. Shields, Anthony Munoz