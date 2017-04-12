class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228347 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Gering soccer teams post road wins

BY Chris Cottrell | April 12, 2017
Gering picks up two wins in Wyoming on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday night the Gering High School girls and boys soccer teams each posted 4-0 road wins over Newcastle, Wyoming.

For the Gering boys it was just their second win of the season (2-11).

Gering got two goals apiece from Emanuel Campos and Bretton Michaelson while goalkeeper Dan Marshall kept a clean sheet between the posts.

Gering will travel to Grand Island on Monday for games against Grand Island Central Catholic and Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic.

The Gering girls continue to set the pace for area teams as they improved to 8-5 on the season with a matching 4-0 win last night.

A scoreless first half for both teams but then the Lady Bulldogs posted a big four spot over the second 45 minutes, getting two goals from Brittney Spreier and single tallies from Allison Maschmeier and Destiny Mueller.

Gering got a combined shutout in net from Melody Kaup and Leah Martin.

The Gering girls will host Cheyenne Central next Monday.

