Gering sweep, Scottsbluff split in soccer action

Both area high school soccer programs had girls and boys action taking place away from home on Tuesday.

Gering won both their matches at Newcastle, Wyoming. In the girls game Taylor Philbrick continued her career-long scoring binge with four more goals as the Lady Bulldogs downed Newcastle 5-0. Destiny Mueller scored the other Gering goal.

The Gering girls team is now sitting an impressive 6-2 (they finished second at the GNAC Tournament this past weekend).

In the boys match a hard fought 2-1 win for the Bulldogs behind goals from Carson Wallace and Kaleb Gonzales.

For Scottsbluff it wound up a split as they played Buffalo in Douglas, Wyoming.

Bearcat boys got their first win of the year by the final of 3-1, getting goals from Jerry Escamilla, Lincoln Frank, and Spencer Schaff.

In the girls match it was Buffalo over the Lady Cats 3-2. Scottsbluff goal scorers were Emma Foote and Kieyerah Twombly.