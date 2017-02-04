Gering sweeps, Scottsbluff splits on the HS hardwood

Our recap from last night starts in Sidney where the Gering girls and boys pulled the daily double, sweeping both games on the road.

The Gering girls made it four straight wins with a 52-46 win over the Lady Raiders. Emma Sterkel led the team in scoring with 21 points and Makenzie Dunkel was also in double figures, she scored 11.

During this hot stretch for the Lady Bulldogs they’ve won three games on the road. With the win they’re now 12-7 and they sit in 9th place in the Class B power points standings.

The back end of that twin bill saw Gering earn a 68-54 win over the Red Raiders. Gering really made hay in the second and fourth quarters outscoring Sidney over those 18 minutes by the count of 41-21.

Trey Winkler scored 22 points and fellow senior Christian Rogers finished with 18 points.

The win gets Gering to 12-7 and maybe more importantly was big in terms of district tournament seeding positioning as they try to avoid the play in game and one extra trip to Ogallala.

Here’s Gering girls Head Coach Adam Freeburg talking about the big night for Gering High School.

At Scottsbluff there a capacity crowd on hand as the Bearcat boys made it 22 straight against Alliance with a blowout win, 77-37.

6’8 senior big man Landon Walker set the tone early in the game with four blocked shots and six points in the first quarter.

With senior star Dru Kuxhausen on the bench in the first quarter some of Scottsbluff’s role players stepped up and hit some shots. Evan Hughes, Jasiyah DeOllos, and Gabe Patton all drilled early three pointers as Scottsbluff led 18-8 at the end of the first stanza.

Alliance big man Austin Luger picked up his third foul early in the second quarter and Alliance was never able to get back into the game. They trailed at halftime 37-15.

Walker finished with 20 points and (unofficially) 8 blocked shots.

Evan Hughes played his best game of the season, scoring 14 and knocking down four three pointers. More important than any of the numbers last night for Hughes was the confidence he played with.

Kuxhausen scored 13 and also in double figures was DeOllos with 11.

As a team Scottsbluff hit 10 treys.

With the win Scottsbluff vaulted back into the top spot in the Class B power points standings while Alliance stayed in 4th place.

Scottsbluff is now 16-2 and Alliance fell to 13-4.

The girls game was a dandy.

Playing without Head Coach Dave Sautter it was Alliance scoring the final five points of the game to get a 62-57 win for Assistant Coach Heidi Manion.

Scottsbluff scored on a nice pick and roll with Taylor Noe hitting Sally Welsh to tie the game at 57-57 but it was Alliance making the big plays late to win on the road.

Makayla Davidson led all scorers for Alliance with a game high 19 points. Marque Crowe finished 11 points while Emerson Cyza tallied 9.

The offensive star of the night for Scottsbluff was Avery Krentz, who scored 18 points. Noe and Welsh each scored 12.

On the defensive end of the floor a real standout was Devanney Halley. The diminutive junior guard was all over the floor forcing and coming up with turnovers and hustle plays.

Alliance improved to 9-9 while Scottsbluff dropped to 3-13.

Scottsbluff is hosting Sidney in a girls and boys doubleheader this afternoon starting at 3:30.

KNEB will have coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 3:15. We’ll also have KNEB.tv coverage for the two games starting at 3:15. You can watch on Allo channel 15 or Mobius channel 1500.