Gering Up Basketball Signups

Gering Up Basketball organized sports program is designed for student-athletes to practice their fundamentals, sportsmanship and teamsmanship.

Practices and WYONEBRASKA games are organized to develop all players to maximize their leveled potential, create student-athletes who handle success and adversity, and work to be a great teammate with athletes in their own grade level.

The basketball program is for boys and girls in 3rd thru 6th grade. This is a Gering development program.

Registration forms can be picked up at Gering elementary schools and Gering Junior High School.

Registration DATES: Thursday, 11/2, and Monday, 11/6 at the Gering Junior High cafeteria.

They will take registrations through Monday, November 18th. Contact Shawn Seiler (672-7349) or Tom Pszanka (631-9297) for more information and JOIN them on FACEBOOK @ Gering UP.