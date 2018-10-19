Gering UP youth basketball sign-ups approaching

Gering Up Basketball organized sports program is designed for student-athletes to practice their fundamentals, sportsmanship and teamsmanship.

Practices and games are organized to develop all players to maximize their leveled potential, create student/athletes who handle success and adversity, and work to be a great teammate with athletes in their own grade level.

The Basketball program is for Boys & Girls in 3rd thru 6th grade Gering Bulldog development program.

Registration Forms can be picked up at Parent Teacher Conferences at Gering Elementary Schools or the Junior High Office. Registration Dates will be on November 1st and November 5th at Gering Junior High Cafeteria. We will take registrations through Monday, November 29th, 2018.

Contact Shawn Seiler (672-7349) Tom Pszanka (631-9297) or Jonas Longoria for more information and JOIN us on FACEBOOK @ Gering UP.