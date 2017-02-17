The final high school basketball weekend of the regular season brings with it rivalry action as Gering visits Scottsbluff tonight.

The Gering girls are 2-0 against Scottsbluff this season, they won the first matchup 72-57 but in the second game it was Gering getting out alive at home with a 56-54 win. Emma Sterkel scored 31 points for Gering while Taylor Noe had 23 points for Scottsbluff.

Gering right now riding a seven game winning streak for Head Coach Adam Freeburg.

Gering enters action tonight at 15-7 and locked in as the #2 seed for the upcoming district tournament.

Scottsbluff will be the #4 seed at districts, they’re record sits at 6-14. They will head into tonight’s home game with plenty of confidence having gone 3-0 during last weeks East/West Shootout. It’s definitely something to build on for Head Coach David Bollish.

This will be just the second time this year that Scottsbluff and Gering have played on the boys side.

Round one was a classic. Scottsbluff was able to win at Gering 72-65.

Gering really manned up that night and played the Bearcats about as well as anyone has all season long. The Bulldogs just didn’t have an answer for Dru Kuxhausen down the stretch. The Panhandle’s all-time leading scorer had 25 of his 35 points in the second half.

Scottsbluff Head Coach Scott Gullion was impressed with the Bulldogs defense overall the first time around.

Gering Head Coach Randy Plummer knows duplicating that success will be tough.

At 20-2 Scottsbluff comes in sitting 2nd in Class B power points, sandwiched between Gretna and Aurora.

Gering is 13-9 on the season and fighting to stay out of a district play in game against McCook in Ogallala next Saturday.

The gates at Scottsbluff High School will open this afternoon at 4:30.

We’ll have coverage on KNEB FM, 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 5:15.

Tonight’s doubleheader will also be our final KNEB.tv broadcasts of the season, also beginning at 5:15. KNEB.tv coverage means you can watch on Allo channel 15 and Mobius channel 1500.