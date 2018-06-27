Gering volleyball camps next month

Camp season is in full swing and there’s a few more to add to the list.

Gering High School, led by Head Coach Amanda Cochran and the Gering volleyball staff, will be holding camps for three different age groups on July 9th, 10th, and 11th.

These camps will be held at the Gering Junior High.

Camp sessions break down like this:

K-5th grade, 9-10:30 a.m.

6th-8th grade, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

9th-12th grade, 1-3:00 p.m.

The camps are open to future Lady Bulldog volleyball players. The cost is $40 to attend all three days.

To register fill out the registration link found here.

For more information of if you have any questions you can contact Coach Cochran at acochran@geringschools.net