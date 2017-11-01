Gering volleyball wins B-8 sub-district tournament

The Gering Lady Bulldogs put it all together at just the right time last evening as they beat Sidney and Alliance in back to back matches on the road at Alliance to win the B-8 Sub-district tournament.

With the win Gering qualifies for a district final that’ll be played on the road at Omaha Duchesne Academy on Saturday with a start time still to be decided. Gering is the #15 seed, Duchesne the #2 seed.

Alliance got the #6 seed, they’ll host 11 seed Bennington on Saturday.

13th seeded Sidney will travel to play 4th seeded Elkhorn South.

Here’s the scores from last night’s B-8 Sub-district tournament at Alliance (KNEB had radio coverage of all three matches with Jeff Kelley):

Alliance def. Scottsbluff 25-16, 25-21, 25-17

Gering def. Sidney 25-23, 25-17, 25-20

Gering def. Alliance 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23