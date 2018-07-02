Gering vs. Westco at new ballpark tonight

It should be a great night for all involved at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering.

The areas top legion rivalry matchup will take place at the areas new little gem of a ballpark.

It’s WESTCO hosting Gering at the home of the Pioneers.

We’ll have coverage of the seniors game on KNEB.tv, Allo 15, Mobius 1500 for the TV side and then of course radio also on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30. Chuck Schwartz will have pregame at 7:15 or 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

Here’s a look at both teams heading into tonight’s matchup:

WESTCO Zephyrs (10-24)

Z’s coming off a 1-4 weekend at the Gillette WYO Tournament. Their lone win up there came against Nebraska Class A power, Omaha Creighton Prep, by the final of 5-3.

In win over Prep it was Harold Baez doing the job on the mound with 6 IP, 1 ER (3 R), 4 K, 4 BB.

The losses in Gillette came against the Colorado Warriors, Gillette Riders, and two against Billings, MT.

WESTCO is 1-0 against Gering this season, winning 5-0 at Gering back on May 29th. Trent Richter tossed a shutout with 14 K’s in the win.

Gering Platte Valley Companies (15-9)

PVC enters a season best six games over .500.

They’ll be the more well rested team, having not played since last Wednesday. They were rained out at home on Saturday against Ogallala.

In that last matchup with Chadron last week it was a 6-3 win, highlighted by 9 strikeouts out of the bullpen for Chris Palomo.

Gering will be the road team tonight even though the game is in Gering. The first regular season game against the Z’s was at home and tonight would have been the Z’s home game.

The juniors game will be up first starting at 5 p.m.