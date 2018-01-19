Gering wins dual over Scottsbluff

Last night at Scottsbluff High School the Gering Bulldogs earned a dual win over Scottsbluff, 39-24.
It was Gering’s first victory over the Bearcats since 2010.
Gering won seven of the eleven head to head matchups last night.
Results
106- Paul Garcia, SB def Quinton Chavez, GER 6-3
113- Eli Aguilar, GER def Jaylin Chunn, SB 7-1
120- Marquiz Barraza, GER def Alex Longoria, SB 12-11
126- Nate Rocheleau, GER def Kevin Price, SB 3-0
132- Mario Ybarra, SB def Aaron Tovar, GER 12-5
138- Devon’Tae Gutierrez, SB def Julian Corona, GER by PIN
145- Enrique Saenz, GER def Zach Ansley, SB by PIN
152- Andres Canales, GER def Kaden Leonard, SB by PIN
160- Elijah Blanco, SB def Donovan De Los Santos, GER by PIN
170- Jordan Overlin, GER def Hazeal Mendoza, SB by PIN
182- OPEN
195- Cody Ybarra, GER won by forfeit
220- Quintien Onstott, GER def Colby Crow, SB by PIN
285- Garrett Nelson, SB won by forfeit
Both teams are on the road this weekend for two day events.
Gering heads to the Chadron Invitational while Scottsbluff is in the Denver area to compete at the Top of the Rockies meet.