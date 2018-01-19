class="post-template-default single single-post postid-285085 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Gering wins dual over Scottsbluff

BY Chris Cottrell | January 19, 2018
Last night at Scottsbluff High School the Gering Bulldogs earned a dual win over Scottsbluff, 39-24.

It was Gering’s first victory over the Bearcats since 2010.

Gering won seven of the eleven head to head matchups last night.

Results

106- Paul Garcia, SB def Quinton Chavez, GER 6-3

113- Eli Aguilar, GER def Jaylin Chunn, SB 7-1

120- Marquiz Barraza, GER def Alex Longoria, SB 12-11

126- Nate Rocheleau, GER def Kevin Price, SB 3-0

132- Mario Ybarra, SB def Aaron Tovar, GER 12-5

138- Devon’Tae Gutierrez, SB def Julian Corona, GER by PIN

145- Enrique Saenz, GER def Zach Ansley, SB by PIN

152- Andres Canales, GER def Kaden Leonard, SB by PIN

160- Elijah Blanco, SB def Donovan De Los Santos, GER by PIN

170- Jordan Overlin, GER def Hazeal Mendoza, SB by PIN

182- OPEN

195- Cody Ybarra, GER won by forfeit

220- Quintien Onstott, GER def Colby Crow, SB by PIN

285- Garrett Nelson, SB won by forfeit

Both teams are on the road this weekend for two day events.

Gering heads to the Chadron Invitational while Scottsbluff is in the Denver area to compete at the Top of the Rockies meet.

