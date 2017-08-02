Gering’s 30-win season ends at State Tournament

ALLIANCE, Neb. – Omaha Roncalli secured an 11-1 victory over Gering Tuesday night and will go into Wednesday’s championship vs. Nebraska City with a 4-0 record. It was the third-straight game Roncalli 10-run ruled their opponent.

Singles by Andrew Gurnon and Justin Niederle helped Roncalli widen the gap with six runs in the fourth inning.

Andrew Fox threw six innings, allowed just one run on five hits, and struck out two in the victory.

Gering’s Dalton Scott took the loss after pitching three innings. He allowed six runs on three hits, and had one strike out. He had given up one run on one hit going into the fourth inning.

Roncalli finished with 12 hits in the game. Thomas Alitz finished 3-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.