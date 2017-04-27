Gering’s Heimbouch signs to play at WNCC

Sydney Heimbouch didn’t have to look far to find the right collegiate program to continue her soccer career with.

The Gering High School senior signed with Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday.

“I decided to go there because it is close to home, they have a program that I want for my career [nursing], and because of coach [Todd Rasnic],” Heimbouch said.

Heimbouch’s play on the field was something that caught WNCC head coach Todd Rasnic’s eye. He sees her as a player that can get better and move onto a four-year school if she so desires.

“Sydney brings pure intensity,” Rasnic said. “Through a series of time and being around better athletes she will develop into a player who we can move onto a four-year university. That is my goal with all of them. When I look at players here locally that might need polished a bit, I think a couple years down the road they will be players that we think can move on to a university. We have had extremely good success with that.”

As one of the top defenders in the region, Rasnic sees Heimbouch as a player who can make an impact right away at the next level.

“As long as she can bring her physical abilities under control, she will be a player who has no issues of moving forward when she leaves Western Nebraska,” he said.

Her defensive intensity and physical play are key contributors to this season’s Gering team. The Bulldogs are 9-6 on the season and earned a No. 2 seed for next week’s Class B, Sub-district 8 Tournament in Kearney. Gering will close out its regular-season schedule on Friday when it hosts Cheyenne South at 4 p.m.

Heimbouch isn’t shy about letting her physical play speak for itself. It’s a style she hopes to improve on and take to another level with WNCC, which is a program she’s very familiar with.

“I am aggressive,” she said. “It helps a lot knowing the program and makes me less nervous about the whole transition.”

Heimbouch played in the local AYSO program until she was 13. After taking a couple of years off, she joined the Bulldogs as a freshman. Over the course of the last four years, she’s become more interested about continuing her career beyond high school.

“It is something I always wanted to do,” she said. “I wasn’t sure if it was going to happen, so it is an awesome opportunity.”

Heimbouch will be majoring in nursing when she attends WNCC.