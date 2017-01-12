Gering’s Rogers chooses Doane University

In front of a packed house at the Gering High School Media Center yesterday senior Christian Rogers signed to play basketball and attend college at Doane University in Crete, Nebraska.

Rogers said it was a fairly easy decision.

Although he’s glad to have this decision out of the way so he can concentrate on the rest of his senior year, Rogers admitted yesterday was a day he’d been thinking about for a long time.

Rogers has become one of the steadying hands for this year’s Gering team. Known for his toughness, work ethic, and athletic ability, he’s a very versatile player who’s become a consistent double digit scorer for Randy Plummer’s bunch.

The Doane Tigers are an NAIA school and they compete in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Rogers already has a good feel for the program and the direction the team is heading.

The entire Gering boys basketball team along with many other friends, fellow students, and family members were on hand to help celebrate the big moment.