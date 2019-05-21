Gering’s Spreier returns home to play soccer at WNCC

Gering’s Brittney Spreier took a year off of playing sports during her freshman year at Chadron State College.

That year off was enough to fuel her appetite to continue playing, especially when she came home to visit and saw former Gering and WNCC soccer play Sydney Heimbouch. That and knowing that two of her former high school teammates Destiny Mueller and Taylor Elsen are also going to play for WNCC next year, helped her make the decision.

“I am from Gering and I really missed home. It was only an hour away but I still really missed it,” she said. “I went to some Gering High School games and ran into Sydney Heimbouch and she convinced me to play.”

More than anything, though, Spreier flat out missed playing.

“I missed playing since I was a 3-sport athlete in high school. I really missed it,” she said. “And it is a plus to play with some of my teammates again. That is another reason I am coming back to be with the people I used to play with again, too.”

Spreier’s return to the pitch will make a Cougar women’s soccer team that returned plenty of scoring from a year ago even more potent.

Spreier tallied 58 goals in her four years at Gering, She had a school record of 28 goals in her junior year and had five in a game to also set a school record.

“It is really exciting to be part of a team that was really good last year and to play with good girls,” she said. “Also, to step up from playing from high school to college is exciting.”

Spreier will also be following her sister, Kaylee, in playing for the Cougars. Kaylee was a standout volleyball player and continued her playing at Dakota State University in South Dakota, just graduating in May.

“It is really exciting to play here because my sister played here a couple years ago with volleyball team,” she said. “It means a lot to me to step on the field again.”

Spreier and the Cougar soccer team will begin preseason practice in August. Spreier can’t wait to get started.

“I am really excited to get going,” she said. “I might be a little rusty here but hopefully I am not out of shape as what I think I am.”