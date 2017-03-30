(AUDIO) Gering’s Stark signs to swim at Occidental College in L.A.

On Wednesday afternoon at Gering High School, Scottsbluff/Gering Seacat senior John Stark signed to further his education and continue his swimming career at Occidental College in Los Angeles, California.

Stark made the announcement in front of family and friends at the GHS Media Center.

Stark will take with him many fond memories of competing on the Seacats team the last four years.

Seacats Head Coach Mike Hayhurst was on hand for the signing and afterwards I asked him what Stark will bring to the team at Occidental.

Occidental College is a division three school located in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Congrats to John Stark, who’s set to further his education at the collegiate level while continuing his swimming career for the Tigers.