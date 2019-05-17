Gering’s Wallace signs on with WNCC soccer

Gering’s Carson Wallace knew he wanted to play college soccer. Last week, Wallace got the opportunity to continue his playing signing on to play for Western Nebraska Community College.

“I have always loved soccer and to go this far in my career is really cool,” Wallace said. “WNCC was one of my main goals and I have always wanted to be part of the Cougar soccer team.”

It wasn’t a hard choice either for Wallace who didn’t want to go far from home plus he knew the WNCC soccer program after attending the Cougar soccer camps.

“I attended the WNCC soccer camps when I was little and ever since then I just wanted to be part of the program,” Wallace said.

After two years at WNCC, Wallace’s goal is to play continue playing. He is using WNCC as a way to get even better.

“I would like to play for a university but we will see how it goes after the first two years,” he said.

Gering first-year soccer coach Josh Hiatt said what Wallace brought to the team this season was his leadership and his knowledge to the game.

“Carson was a handful of leaders that were seniors that stepped up and jumped in and did everything we asked of them,” Hiatt said. “Having Carson playing at the level he did was awesome for what he did.”

Hiatt doesn’t see any reason that his midfielder can’t excel at the collegiate level.

“Carson has great soccer skills and he will be able to transition pretty easily because of the way he works and the knowledge of the game,” Hiatt said. “He is a student and he soaks things up and I know when he gets up there he will do the same going forward.”

Hiatt will be joining a men’s soccer program that already inked a pair of Scottsbluff players in Jerry Escamilla and Luis Martinez. Wallace is excited to play with them.

“Some of those guys I already played with in the past,” he said. “So, it will be nice to see them on the field with me.”

Wallace is planning on a business major, but is looking to get his generals out of the way.