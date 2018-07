OMAHA, Neb. – A 12-year-old girl is hospitalized after being struck by a baseball at the College Home Run Derby over the weekend.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the girl was in critical condition at the Nebraska Medical Center after being injured during Sunday’s event.

The girl was injured around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Initially she was treated by workers at TD Ameritrade Park before paramedics arrived.

Six of college baseball’s top hitters competed in the event.