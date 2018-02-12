Girls B-8 Sub-District Tournament Starts Tonight

Postseason basketball arrives this week for girls teams across the state and it arrives quickly for the four area Class B teams.

The B-8 Sub-District Tournament starts tonight at the Cabela’s Athletic Facility at Sidney High School.

The Sidney Lady Raiders earned the top seed by virtue of the top power points standing among the four teams. In fact, Sidney is the top ranked team in the entire state in Class B in the power points entering action today.

Sidney will entertain #4 Scottsbluff tonight in game number one followed by #2 Alliance taking on #3 Gering.

In the opener, Sidney comes in at 18-3 and a combined 7-0 against their district foes this season.

Sidney owns two wins over Scottsbluff; 63-41 at Scottsbluff followed up by a recent 57-41 home win two Saturdays ago. Since they were snowed out against Chadron on Friday, that home win over the Lady Bearcats is the last time Sidney played.

Scottsbluff enters tonight at 8-13 and currently 17th in power points; a testament to the schedule they’ve played this season. Scottsbluff comes in with plenty of confidence after winning road games at North Platte and Lexington this past weekend.

In the second game it’ll be the third showdown of the season between the rival Bulldog teams.

Alliance is 14-8 coming off two wins this past weekend in the East/West Shootout and they’ve won 8 of their last 9 games overall.

The lone loss in that stretch of games? That was at Gering a few weeks back, 40-35 the final.

Gering has been on a roller coaster much of the season and that was the case during the East/West Shootout. The Lady Bulldogs staged a furious rally in the final few minutes to beat McCook by 3. Kelly Snelling in that game tied a school record with 7 made three pointers and Gering set a new team recording by nailing 9 treys on the night.

The following night they fell behind big at halftime, 31-5, at North Platte and couldn’t recover for the win. They played without point guard Paige Lopez in that one. She’ll be back with the team tonight.

Gering lost at Alliance earlier in the season by 13.

I’ll have coverage of both games tonight here at KNEB on AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 5:15 with tip off of the Scottsbluff/Sidney matchup at 5:30.

If either of Scottsbluff or Gering win tonight we’ll then have the championship game tomorrow night on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 5:45 with tip at 6 p.m.